T.I. shared a video on Instagram of Brian Tyree Henry and Cole Sprouse discussing the Trap Music Museum during a recent appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, in which the Atlanta star remarked that the museum teaches patrons how to "cook crack." T.I. confirmed that this is not actually the case in a caption of the clip.

“I just found out that there’s a trap museum in Atlanta that is literally dedicated to the history of trap music,” Henry said on the show. “And I was like, ‘I am not going to that.’ Like, they have Nicki Minaj‘s throne from ‘Beez In The Trap.’ They even show you how to actually, like, cook crack in there.”



Paras Griffin / Getty Images

Captioning the clip, T.I. wrote: “Thx for the love guys & for the record… We DO NOT TEACH you how to whip work(cook crack) we just ask questions in [Escape The Trap] that only the people who know how can answer. Come visit 'Trap Music Museum!!'”

The Trap Music Museum was launched by T.I. in his hometown back in 2018. The space serves as an “interactive experience,” that pays "homage to the inspiring trials and triumphs of today’s biggest trap stars," while "providing a platform for emerging artists," according to its website.

Earlier this year, the museum honored Moneybagg Yo as the 2021 Trapper Of The Year.

Check out T.I.'s response as well as Henry's original comments below.

