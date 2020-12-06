While birthdays occur every single year, they are still a special time as it is an excuse to sit back and reflect on the past year. On your birthday, you can look back at all of your accomplishments and everything you have experienced in your life. It's also the perfect time to think about what your next moves are and how you plan to live out the rest of your life. Numerous celebrities have celebrated their birthdays this past week, including Jay-Z and Lil Baby. On Saturday, it was Lauren London's turn as she turned 36 years old.

Rapper T.I. took the opportunity to wish London a happy birthday on Instagram, where he posted some throwback photos of the two. He also offered up a nice little message, saying "Happy Birthday Lil sis @laurenlondon Proud of your growth & evolution. The epitome of respect & loyalty.

Big Love til da end of itâ¼ï¸"

London has certainly been through a lot over the past year in the wake of Nipsey Hussle's death although she has been able to persevere and continues to demonstrate strength through a difficult situation. With a new year upon her, we're sure she is looking forward to the road ahead.

We at HNHH wish Lauren London a belated Happy Birthday.

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images