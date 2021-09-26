In honour of Will Smith’s 53rd birthday, his good pal T.I. turned to Instagram to share some throwback photos along with a heartfelt message, thanking his “big brother” for his endless support over the years.

The first photo in the post takes us back to the 2006 premiere of ATL, which stars T.I. alongside Lauren London, Evan Ross, Jason Weaver, and Albert Daniels, among others.

Other pictures see the two posing together, chumming it up with old friends, and even saying “cheers” before pounding back what appears to be a shot of liquor.

“Happy Gday to my 9/25 brother @willsmith,” the “Whatever You Like” rapper captioned his post yesterday.

“Thanx for stepping up and believing in me as a first time actor, telling WB you wouldn’t make the movie if I wasn’t in it. That film went on to become ATL. I’m thankful for you & your mentorship over the years.”

He continued, “enjoy the day & Live it UP (as if you must tell a n*gga this rich to do so). Libra scales on deck. Happy Birthday Big Bro!!! 9/25ers.”

As it turns out, yesterday was also T.I.’s 41st birthday; clearly September 25th is a special day for both parties, and allows them to bring their bond even closer.

It doesn’t appear that Smith has replied to his friend’s well wishes yet, although he did take to his own Instagram page to share a message of his own.

“I know it’s my birthday, but being able to see y’all in person again is the gift!! Philly, NYC, Chicago, LA and London…see you in November :-) #WillTheBook,” he wrote under a brief video clip promoting his new book that you can see for yourself below.