Tory Lanez has seemingly been under the radar ever since his arrest last month but apparently, he and his people have been weasled through blogs with fake information on what happened the night he shot Megan Thee Stallion. Fans have been stuck speculating what happened that night and putting together information on the internet to make it make sense. Meg took to the 'Gram this week and finally confirmed that it was Tory.

T.I. hit Instagram Live recently where she shared his reaction to Meg's latest live stream. While he did say that he wanted to "hear the full story," he added that it's "preposterous" that Tory Lanez would do such a thing. "How the fuck you shoot a girl? In a bikini? What the fuck? That's crazy," he said. "I'm not saying she would lie. I'm not callin' anybody a liar. I'm just sayin', I can't imagine -- that shit is unimaginable... I don't have no words. I just waitin' on the whole story. I need to hear everything."

T.I. continued to denounce Tory for shooting a woman before calling the Canadian singer to break his silence on the matter. "Man, Tory, you need to say somethin', bruh. C'mon, clear this -- you need to say something, bruh. You gonna have to speak to this," Tip added. He said that there's a lot of people who are in Tory's corner who deserve an explanation about the matter. "You gotta say something, bruh. This shit lookin' bad," he said.

Tip's clearly wondering exactly what was going through Tory's mind because he asked his wife what she was possibly able to do to make him shoot her in the foot. "Nothin'," she replied.