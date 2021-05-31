T.I. has made it clear-- he's not apologizing to Sabrina Peterson, the woman who spearheaded a movement bringing dozens of sexual assault, rape, and drugging allegations against the rapper and his wife, Tameka "Tiny" Harris. Last week, Peterson suggested that she would drop her lawsuit against the couple, who she was formerly close friends with, if they apologized publicly to her. Peterson came forward and claimed that T.I. threatened her with a gun in front of her children, which the rapper has denied. As it pertains to the apology request, it's safe to say that Tip and Tiny have no intention of succumbing to the pressure.

After attending a party at Diddy's house with Kevin Hart, Dave Chappelle, and other A-listers, T.I. shared a picture of himself bursting into laughter, using his caption to deliver his response to Sabrina Peterson.

"An Apology???? [four laughing emojis] -Drako voice #WhatItsComeTo," wrote the Atlanta rap legend on Instagram. In the comments, his wife Tiny added, "LOL it’s too early for this sir [laughing emoji] [heart emoji]."

Some fans are behind the couple, claiming that they shouldn't be apologizing to Sabrina or the other alleged victims for something they claim to have never done, standing up for Tip and Tiny. Others are calling out the duo for making light out of such serious allegations.

T.I. and Tiny have denied all allegations against them. We will continue to keep you updated with the latest in this developing story.



