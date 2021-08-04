If you've been curious as to why you haven't heard T.I. continue to defend DaBaby in recent days, it's because he has been in Amsterdam living the good life. Following the rise of DaBaby's Rolling Loud scandal, T.I. immediately jumped in to defend the North Carolina rapper and issued videos where he questioned why DaBaby couldn't share his views the way Lil Nas X expresses his sexuality creatively. The backlash was swift, but suddenly, T.I. was no longer to be heard.

On Tuesday (August 3), T.I. resurfaced on his Instagram with a video where he told his followers he was arrested in Amsterdam. "So, I'm locked up now," he said with a laugh. "I'm obviously not supposed to have my phone as I'm biking and because the policeman ran into me and broke his rearview, you know."



Robin L Marshall / Stringer / Getty Images

"And because I didn't have my passport on me, I don't know. It'll be fine," he added. T.I. said the officer was "extremely upset" while the rapper was "having a great time." He was even reportedly arrested without even being handcuffed. "They just opened the door and invited me to the backseat. I obliged," T.I. said with a laugh.

Because he couldn't post his bond with cash, T.I. had to make some moves in order to get out of jail. He laughed throughout his video and stated, "This is great, this is actually experiencing the culture."

Check it out below.