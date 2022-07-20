The Sesame Place drama is heating up as parents have threatened lawsuits. Recently, the internet has been taken over by video footage showing Seasame Place parade characters allegedly abusing or ignoring Black children, and it all was launched after one family shared their experience. Sesame Workshop issued a statement after the initial video went viral, but it only prompted other families to share their stories, as well.

"Sesame Workshop is aware of the recent incident at Sesame Place Philadelphia, which we take very seriously. What these children experienced is unacceptable," the Sesame Workshop penned in a statement. "We have been in contact with Sesame Place, our licensed park partner, and they have assured us that they will conduct bias training and a thorough review of the ways in which they engage with families and guests."



Sesame Street has been bombarded with hate messages, however, many don't know that the Workshop and the Place locations are seemingly separate entities. The controversy has caused celebrities to weigh in, including Kelly Rowland and now T.I., as he promoted a Sesame Workshop discrimination conference in New York City earlier today (July 20).

"Time to activate the culture. Shut this Muuuu*£ucka Downâ¼ï¸" he wrote in another post showing the characters ignoring a little girl. "Our Children are watching[eyeballs emoji] & They can see...So What we doing #USorELSE."

It seems that the bulk of these recent complaints occurred at Sesame Place in Philadephia, but people have been digging through their family archives to post clips of moments dating years back. It has been reported that at least one family has retained a lawyer, citing emotional distress.