Amid the chaos that has been ensuing on the political front in the United States, T.I. has found a bit of peace with his newborn granddaughter. Weeks ago, the rapper's stepdaughter Zonnique Pullins and her boyfriend Bandhunta Izzy welcomed their firstborn into the world. Izzy has two other children but this is Zonnqiue's first, and she recently shared that she's adjusting to motherhood as she dotes on her "precious" baby.

On Friday (January 8), T.I. uploaded a photo of himself as he enjoyed quiet time with his grandbaby. The photo shows the tiniest member of the family sleeping soundly on the rapper's chest as he catches a few winks, as well. In the caption, T.I. advised the "young hittas" to aspire to live old enough to experience moments such as these.

"Completely In Love," the proud grandpa wrote. "We've been blessed beyond measure time & time again [praying hands emoji] God is The Greatest [crown emoji] Message to da young hittas from Big Papa Tip [old man emoji] ....Live to Get old.... it's dope AFâ¼ï¸"

Immediately after Zonnique gave birth, her mother Tameka "Tiny" Harris shared the news and her excitement over the "fat and cute" newborn. Check out T.I.'s post below.