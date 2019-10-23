You've probably seen it before. The uncomfortable equivalent to shooting one's shot. An aspiring artist approaches an established one with a single goal in mind: spit bars or die trying. The logic, of course, being that said bars will be so undeniably incendiary that a deal will be presented right then and there. Sadly, more often than not, it leads to an awkward silence. Some, like 50 Cent, have no quarrels with squashing an up-and-comers dreams right then and there. Lest we forget this little gem. Others, like T.I, have opted for a more polite approach - thanks but no thanks, if you will. It would appear that time is at an end.

T.I, enjoying a recent stint on Rythym & Flow, took a moment to break down his thoughts on unsolicited street bars to Rap Radar's Elliot Wilson and B. Dot Miller. His opening "bruh listen" speaks volumes. "You can, but I'm not really interested in that," he says, around the ten minute mark. "You can have the best freestyle, the most magnificent freestyle I've ever heard and that's not going to convince me that I should invest my money in you. You'll have to have some form of assurance or collateral. That usually comes from the effort and work you've already been putting in. What you should do is take that freestyle and go somewhere to record yourself."

"It's very inexpensive nowadays," he continues. "Create a song, get that song buzzing, shoot your video, upload it on YouTube. Let me see how many people have support for your movement. And then you won't have to come find me. At that point, it's my job to come find you." Gotta love it when someone takes a problem and offers a solution in its stead. Bar-happy rappers take notice. For more wisdom from the Troubleman, peep our Digital Cover right here.