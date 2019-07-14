Nipsey Hussle's memory was recently commemorated at an artistic event hosted by T.I. recently. Almost five months since his passing, Nipsey Hussle's legacy continues to positively impact the world and as such, it is only right to continue celebrating the life of the great rapper. Atlanta-bred artist T.I. yielded some inspiration from his thriving Trap Music Museum and hosted an art exhibit in Los Angeles this past July 12th. The exhibit, entitled the Lil Trap House, honored major Hip Hop contributors such as YG, Pusha T, and Gucci Mane. To make things even better, there was a heartfelt tribute dedicated to Nip. The event was set up by both T.I. and media personality Karen Civil and took place at the Delicious Pizza space on Sunset Blvd in West Hollywood.

The event included a newly-created space which brought the idea of a real-time trap house to life. There were prop guns, drugs, and money positioned on the coffee table to portray the inner goings of a real trap house. Moreover, Gucci Mane's lyrics were even brought to life as the exhibit successfully managed to reflect what a trap house looked like back in his day. Other props included everything from scales to Pyrex measuring cups on the counters.

[Via]