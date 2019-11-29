T.I. Hops On Casino's Fire Track "Lowkey"

When we first heard Casino's single "Lowkey" in the summer, it was already a hit. The Freebandz-affiliated rapper knew that he could make it even better though. Thinking of who would sound dope over the beat, Casino decided to give the creator of trap music a call, ringing up T.I. and asking him to lay down a verse to start off the cut. Today, the new version of "Lowkey" arrives.

The updated version of the song was uploaded to streaming services today and, somehow, it's even colder than the original. Tip starts us off with some incredible bars about being a legend, creating an entire subgenre of rap, and being a general inspiration to the young rappers of the world. It's nice to hear Tip get in his bag like this.

Listen to the new track below and let us know if you're rocking with it.

Quotable Lyrics:

That pu**y n***a can't out-rap me

That bitch want to get at me

Make classic after classic, they in their feelings, I be laughing

I'm on legendary status

In my hood, wish you would

Most times I just don't do shit 'cause when I do, I overdo it