mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

T.I. Hops On Casino's Fire Track "Lowkey"

Alex Zidel
November 29, 2019 18:48
6 Views
00
0
CoverCover

Lowkey
Casino Feat. T.I.

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Freebandz' Casino reworks "Lowkey" with some help from T.I.


When we first heard Casino's single "Lowkey" in the summer, it was already a hit. The Freebandz-affiliated rapper knew that he could make it even better though. Thinking of who would sound dope over the beat, Casino decided to give the creator of trap music a call, ringing up T.I. and asking him to lay down a verse to start off the cut. Today, the new version of "Lowkey" arrives.

The updated version of the song was uploaded to streaming services today and, somehow, it's even colder than the original. Tip starts us off with some incredible bars about being a legend, creating an entire subgenre of rap, and being a general inspiration to the young rappers of the world. It's nice to hear Tip get in his bag like this.

Listen to the new track below and let us know if you're rocking with it.

Quotable Lyrics:

That pu**y n***a can't out-rap me
That bitch want to get at me
Make classic after classic, they in their feelings, I be laughing
I'm on legendary status
In my hood, wish you would
Most times I just don't do shit 'cause when I do, I overdo it

Casino T.I. freebandz new song new music lowkey
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS T.I. Hops On Casino's Fire Track "Lowkey"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject