There's room for more than one woman in hip hop to take the throne, that is, according to T.I. The Atlanta emcee has gone mobile with his Trap Museum, an art installation that features some of today's most influential, top-selling rappers. Most recently, the Trap Museum landed in Los Angeles where artists like Migos, 21 Savage, Future, Nipsey Hussle, 2 Chainz, Rick Ross, YG, Pusha T, and of course, T.I., himself, were honored.

There were plenty of buzz-worthy exhibits within the museum, but one that stood out was the split room dedicated to Nicki Minaj and Cardi B. The beef between these two chart-topping rappers has been long-standing, even culminating into a physical altercation at 2018's New York Fashion Week. After initially bad-mouthing one another on social media, both Nicki and Cardi have refrained from speaking about each other in recent months.



Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

However, that hasn't stopped their fans, or trolls, from stirring the pot in an effort to pit these two against one another. In the fight for the throne, T.I. believes there's room for more than one queen to take the top tier title. In the Trap Museum, there is a regal throne in the middle of the space; one side is painted in tribute to Nicki, while the other is dedicated to Cardi.

During a recent chat on Instagram Live in a split-screen, T.I. shared his thoughts about the two New York rappers. "They're both dope," the woman he was talking to said. T.I. interrupted her to agree, "That's what I think! And I think they can both co-exist. I don't think nothing Cardi do can interrupt nothing Nicki does and nothing Nicki do can interrupt...you know what I mean." The woman suggested that possibly the Nicki and Cardi can collaborate on a track together. "One day...one step at a time," T.I. said as he laughed.