This is exactly what we need. This debacle has gone on for far too long and it's time for Jada Pinkett Smith to get involved, clearing everything up, working her magic, and ensuring that T.I. gets his point across correctly. During a recent podcast interview, that has since been deleted, the legendary Atlanta rapper revealed that he accompanies his 18-year-old daughter Deyjah Harris to the gynecologist on an annual basis to make sure she's still a virgin. Some have labelled the behavior as controlling or invasive and now, Deyjah has been forced to take a break from social media, deleting her accounts for the time being. It appears as though her father will get the chance to redeem himself, being announced as an upcoming guest on Red Table Talk to speak his truth.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

In what will surely be another eye-opening episode of the show, Jada Pinkett Smith has told Entertainment Tonight that she is bringing the King of the South to the table to speak about all the drama that's popped off recently. "My next big guest is Tip. T.I. is coming to the table. Yes indeed," said the actress to ET. "And of course, he's going to address the controversy that has been swirling."

The episode has already been recorded. Tiny Harris' appearance on Red Table Talk will go live on Monday. Stay tuned for more information on how to watch Tip's episode.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images