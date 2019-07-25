We've all been there. On the receiving end of "I'm not mad, just disappointed," or some variation of the sentiment. It's generally associated with O.G types, a moment of tough love following a notable gaffe. And in this situation, Bow Wow was deemed worthy of a stern talking-to, from one well suited to dole it out: Tip Harris. It all started a few days back, when Bow Wow hit the stage for a nightclub performance, where he proceeded to overstep his boundaries by a smidge. In the midst of his Ciara collaboration "Like U," Bow Wow took a moment to reflect on his previous relationship with the singer, boasting that he "had that bitch first."



It didn't take long for the comment to stir up a brushfire, and the unsolicited Ciara slander didn't sit well with Tip Harris. As initially reported, T.I. reacted in the comment section with "disdain," but the extent of his displeasure has only recently been unveiled. Following the initial burst of disrespect, Bow Wow attempted to smooth it over, but T.I. was having none of it. It didn't take long for the inner dad to emerge, by way of unwavering resolve and a thousand-yard stare.

"You can't do that," says Tip, while Bow Wow vainly attempts to plead his case in unintelligible fashion. "That is irrelevant!" counter Tip, amidst Bow Wow's reasoning Ciara helped put him on, and he was merely stating a fact. "If I dropped your ass off and never came back, and this n***a raised you from then to now," begins T.I, "what you switch SIDES for!"

Luckily, Nelly was there to play the role of "good parent" in the partnership, choosing to pacify the situation with a hug. Unfortunately for Bow Wow, Nelly's attention was swiftly diverted once a massive blunt came into play. Let the record state that T.I. abstained from hugging Bow Wow. There's a lesson to be learned here: loose lips do indeed sink ships.