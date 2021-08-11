Someone has ruffled T.I.'s feathers and Jim Jones wants the Atlanta icon to name names. It is not uncommon for Tip to share his thoughts on social media as he has addressed issues pertaining to Black culture, pop culture, politics, entertainment, and beyond. Throughout 2021, T.I. has been facing off with his nemesis Sabrina Peterson as she has brought a defamation lawsuit against the rapper and his wife, Tameka "Tiny" Harris, and that is in addition to the investigation into the allegations of drugging and sexually assaulting women.

T.I. isn't shy about calling out those who cross his path disrespectfully, but hours ago, he seemed to send verbal shots to those who are nipping at his heels. "You can't compete with the person you stealin yo style from," a text image read.

Ethan Miller / Staff / Getty Images

"Message to all my minions. 1st. Don't forget who taught you it was OK to be KING [crown emoji]," he wrote. "2nd. Replicas can NEVER replace REAL... But go off tho [crown emoji] 3. If we being honest...Y'all can't even fux wit a picture of me [crown emoji] End of msg."

Several people, including his peers, praised T.I. in his comment section, but Jim Jones wanted to know who wants all the smoke. "Wait Wht u b talkin to spicey king keep goin," he commented. Check it out below and let us know who you think T.I. was targeting.



Instagram