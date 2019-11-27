'Tis the season of giving, and what better way to show you care than to hand out turkeys in the community for Thanksgiving. T.I. would agree, as he could be seen doing just that at the 14th annual Thanksgiving turkey giveaway held by his nonprofit organization, Harris Community Works, in Atlanta this week. The rapper was joined by the mayor of Atlanta, Keisha Bottoms, as well as council member Andrea Boone for the charitable event.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Tip has been under fire in recent weeks for his comments on the podcast, Ladies Like Us, about going to the gynecologist with his 18-year-old daughter, Deyjah Harris, to check if her hymen is still intact. This super bizarre news caused massive controversy, and Deyjah even liked tweets that condemned her father for his actions, before unfollowing him on Instagram and eventually deleting her account altogether. T.I. remained dead silent about the whole ordeal until this past Monday, when he visited Jada Pinkett-Smith on her show, The Red Table, to address "the tough stuff." He claimed that much of the story had been blown out of proportion, and that he himself exaggerated a lot of the truth for comedic effect. He acknowledged that he didn't realize at the time the sensitivity of the issue, and that his intentions were "terribly misconstrued and misconceived." Though the Atlanta-native hosts this turkey-giveaway every year, perhaps he's hoping that showing this generous act of kindness will afford him some forgiveness from those who were appalled by what has come to be known as "Hymengate."