There will be no shortage of parties during the weekend of Super Bowl LIV, but none bigger than what Drai's Nightclub has in store. The popular nightclub at The Cromwell in Las Vegas has announced a weekend-long party in celebration of The Big Game, featuring performances by T.I., Gucci Mane and DJ Pauly D from Friday, January 31st to Sunday, February 2nd.

Pauly D, the Jersey Shore legend and resident DJ at The Drai's, will kickoff "Big Game Weekend" on the 31st, followed by a performance from T.I. on Saturday, February 1st. The festivities will conclude on the day of the big game, February 2nd, with Gucci Mane performing live at Drai's.

Drai’s Nightclub offers a multi-level rooftop club with more than 75 luxurious bottle service tables, and access to the world’s most celebrated DJs and chart-topping resident performers. Drai’s Nightclub opens at 10:30 p.m. from Friday to Sunday. Admission pricing for the events during "Big Game Weekend" starts at $40 for women and $60 for men. More information is available at https://draisgroup.com/las- vegas/tickets/.