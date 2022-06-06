Following the death of Atlanta rapper Trouble, tons of friends, family, and collaborators have shared tributes on social media in honor of the late rapper. Among some of the notable names include T.I., Gucci Mane, Alexis Skyy, and more.

Both Gucci Mane and T.I. kept things simple with "R.I.P" posts, while Lil Duval admitted that Trouble's loss was having a significant impact on him: "Damn trouble was somebody i use to really preach to and help spiritually. And he was learning how to be happy and live life. This one kinda hurt me i ain’t gon front."





Boosie BadAzz shared a heartfelt statement on Twitter, which he revealed he wrote through tears, reflecting on their close friendship.

"Atlanta will never be the same for me again," he said.

Drake also shared a photo of himself with Trouble on his Instagram Story.

Trouble was found with a gunshot wound to the chest by police officers responding to reports of a shooting at 3:20 AM at an apartment complex in Georgia on Sunday. A warrant for 33-year-old Atlanta man Jamichael Jones has been issued in connection with the murder.

Jones is believed to have shot Trouble during a "domestic situation" according to the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Department.

Check out more responses to Trouble's passing below.