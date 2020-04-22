It's indisputable that T.I. loves his family. The rapper may have come under heavy criticism over remarks he made about then-17-year-old daughter Deyjah Harris, comments that turned into "hymengate" on social media. T.I. and his family are set to address the controversy on this current season of T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle, and in a recent interview, Zonnique Pullins admitted that the rapper often is more restrictive with his daughters than sons.



Ethan Miller / Staff / Getty Images

On a recent episode of his reality show, T.I. was chatting with good friend Monica about one of her sons dating. She said she's doing her best to not be "overbearing," to which T.I. said boys tend to need space to learn how to do things on their own. In a confessional interview, T.I. said that he does feel an added responsibility to shelter his girls from getting their hearts broken.

"To be honest with you, I only feel the need to protect the girls from heartbreak. So for me, it's about making sure that my daughters grow up as happy and unencumbered by outsiders tweaking their emotions as possible," T.I. said. "That doesn't mean that I don't want my daughters to date or have experiences. It just means I know that they will hold onto those experiences and I don't know how that will translate when they come out of it." Watch the clip of T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle below.