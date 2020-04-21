The only way to be safe from coronavirus these days is to be far away from people. Inmates do not have that luxury. Though we've seen many individuals who were incarcerated get released from correctional facilities, there are still many that are locked up as the virus spreads. Jay-Z and Meek Mill's REFORM organization recently donated 100K masks to prisons to prevent the spreading among workers and officers.



Jerod Harris/Getty Images

Despite this, there's still more that needs to be done to protect those locked up. Both T.I. and E-40 took to Instagram to spread awareness about the way inmates are being impacted by the coronavirus right now.

"#Covid19 is lingering in the prisons. Inmates did not bring the covid19 on themselves, it’s being brought in by others coming in, NOT from visitors because visitation had been shut down. INMATES need to be protected with masks, hand sanitizers, and gloves, and antibody tests, and the prisons should protect and provide necessities for the inmates," E-40 wrote on his Instagram page. He continued to explain how social distancing doesn't exist, nor is there a proper way of separating the immune and the vulnerable.

T.I. reposted E-40's original post, adding, "THIS SHIT IS UNACCEPTABLE FOR ANY HUMAN BEING,Let alone OUR PEOPLE‼️ Salute to da legend @e40 for putting this information out there."

Check out both of their posts below.