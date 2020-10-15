T.I. Doubles Down On Legend Status With Lil Baby On "Pardon"

The self-proclaimed "King of the South" has a new project on deck. In just two days, The L.I.B.R.A. (The Legend Is Back Running Atlanta), is set to hit streaming services, and fans are excited to hear what Tip has in store. He's recently shared the tracklisting of his upcoming album that includes looks from Ms. Pat, Tokyo Jetz, Young Thug, 42 Dugg, Mozzy, Jeremih, Snoop Dogg, Rapsody, Rahky, London Jae, Conway, Rick Ross, Domani, Benny The Butcher, Jadakiss, Alec Beretz, Eric Bellinger,Killer Mike, 21 Savage, and John Legend—but today, we've received his collaboration with Lil Baby.

Last week T.I. dropped off "Ring" featuring Young Thug, so he keeps that Atlanta energy moving with "Pardon" alongside Lil Baby. On the track, T.I. doubles down on his status as a legend as he repeats "beg your pardon" to anyone who has something to say about his placement in the game. The rapper may have given a nod to 50 Cent with a few bars about someone saying "I ain't the sh*t, that n*gga must be dippin' acid," but we'll just have to speculate on that one. Check out T.I. and Lil Baby's "Pardon" and let us know your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

I'm a king, done my thing from the green to the white

When you finished with opinions, I got four or five classics

Say I ain't the shit, that nigga must be dippin' acid

Fuck what all them other niggas doin', all I know is keep goin'

Start gettin' money, I enjoyed it, started sellin' crack for employment