T.I. is evidently not a fan of Candace Owens, or her politics at least. You might recall the viral video of him roasting her during a panel discussion at the REVOLT Summit. When Owens, a conservative commentator and political activist, attempted to defend her support of Donald Trump on stage, T.I. refused to let it fly. On his podcast, "expediTIously," he later highlighted why he finds Owens' alignment with the Republicans to be "self-serving."

In a new interview on HOT 97's"Ebro In The Morning," Tip dove into the topic of Owens' politics again. "She's being used for propaganda," he said about four minutes in. "Whether she understands it or recognizes it or not—which I believe she does—she's being used for propaganda."

When Ebro asked T.I. whether he thinks Owens tried to enlist Kanye West as another pawn in this game, T.I. pointed out that Owens and West actually have "some similar views." "I feel they were probably left out in the dust," he said. "The people they wanted validation and acceptance from so much kind of turned a cold shoulder to them and left them out of the group message so long that they was like, 'Fuck y'all. I'm gonna go be cool with them.'"