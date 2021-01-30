After releasing a joint statement with his wife Tiny where they passionately denied the allegations brought forth by their former friend Sabrina Peterson, the rapper had more to say about his brewing scandal. Peterson has come forward with allegations collected from over a dozen women who claimed that they were violated by the reality TV couple. Accusations range from sex trafficking to sexual assault, and in a video uploaded to his social media, T.I. not only denies the claims, but he insists that he has proof that they're lies.



"As y'all can imagine, it's been extremely difficult for me to remain quiet in light of all the things that have transpired," said Tip. "But it's a reason for that and I don't mind sharing. You see, if a person does not have any right to criminally or civilly have you in court, they have no right, the best thing they can do is get you for a defamation suit. Drag you in court, make you pay they legal bills to get you in court. Now, I mean, at this point, this is the point where this don't even matter to me."

"That's the intention. Say a whole bunch of false stuff about you that get people to believe and make them come out and say they're a liar, they're a liar, they're a liar," T.I. continued. "Then they say, 'See, they called me a liar! That's defamation!' They drag you in court, get you under oath and all that, because unfortunately right now, it doesn't matter as much that they can prove you did. What matters is you can prove you didn't. That's just an unfortunate place that our society has made it to."

The rapper wanted to make it clear that he believes "women who have been victimized deserve to be heard," adding, "Black women, in particular, should be supported, defended, protected, and uplifted." T.I. praised Tiny for being a wonderful mother and good person, stating that "she don't deserve this."

"What we not gon' do is open up the door to my bedroom for everybody to come in and chime in make their opinions about what we do and don't do and should do and shouldn't do," said T.I. "But I will say this, whatever we ever have done has been done with consensual adults who into what we into and like. If we want something, we know exactly where to go to get it. We ain't never forced nobody, we ain't never drugged nobody against they will, we ain't never held nobody against they will, we ain't never made nobody do anything. We ain't never trafficked anything. Well, sexually trafficked anything. I ain't never raped nobody. Never raped nobody!"

T.I. called out the reports that Peterson has shared from anonymous sources claiming that they were victims of T.I. and Tiny. On his Instagram, the rapper uploaded a few where people later admitted that they lied to Sabrina. "What this does is it dismantles the mechanism that women have created for themselves," said T.I. "You can't weaponize something with baseless claims. These are not stories of actual events. I have proof of that and that's why I said it... They later said they just wanted some clout."

