T.I. showed his support for Lizzo in a recent Instagram story after the "Good as Hell" singer received hateful, body-shaming messages online.

“My message to Lizzo. I don’t know Lizzo personally. Listen, sweetheart, you are beautiful, you are talented, you are good enough for all the great things the world has to offer, don’t wait on nobody out there in the public to validate that,” Tip said, showing his support for her. “Their perception of you has more to do with them than it does with you. All these people who out here who have negative things to say it’s because they feel negatively about themselves.”



Craig Bromley / Getty Images

Earlier this month, Lizzo released "Rumors" with Cardi B and the video was flooded with trolls posting racist messages and body shaming Lizzo.

“Them speaking negatively about you, or me or everybody else bruh, that has more to do with them than it does to do with you,” T.I. said. “Please don’t wait on them to give you the ok to be happy, please don’t wait on them to give you the OK to be satisfied about yourself, your accomplishments, your achievements.”

“Fuck them people. Fuck what people say,” he continued. “They should have no jurisdiction or no hold on your life.”

A number of other celebs have come to Lizzo's defense as well, including Offset, Chris Evans, and more.

