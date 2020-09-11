T.I. Declares An "Instant Classic" With Young Thug On "Ring"

We're never surprised to hear rappers brag about their projects, so when T.I. recently took to his Instagram account to declare that the music he was working on with Young Thug was an "Instagram Classic," fans didn't give it a second thought. The Grand Hustle mogul posted a photo of himself and Thugger in the studio with a caption that reads, "Oh Nvm us...just a couple Kings plottin global dominationð Boyyyyy when I tell you me & slime got some sh*t comin.... ya besst believe it JACKâ¼ï¸ððð¯ð¾ðµð° #InstantClassic #AnotherOne."

On Friday (September 11), the world finally received the anticipated collaboration in the form of a track titled "Ring." This isn't the first time that these two have worked together, as they've previously brought us tracks like "War" and "The Weekend," and on "Ring," it's clear that they have a working relationship that creates magic on wax. Stream "Ring" by T.I. featuring Young Thug and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Motherf*ckin playa I do it like an Atlanta n*gga

You do that for IG and the f*ckin camera

You won't be happy 'til someone teach you some f*ckin manners