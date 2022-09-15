There has been a bit of reckless behavior shared online from T.I. and Tameka "Tiny" Harris's 18-year-old son, King. The family recently celebrated King's graduation and looked forward to all that he has planned for his future, but not long after, he was seen in a viral video arguing with a Waffle House employee.

Then, last month, we reported on King getting arrested alongside Boosie Badazz's son. King took to social media who address critics who claimed although he came from a privileged background, he was trying to act tougher than he is. "Everybody that says n*gga tryin' to be gangsta: I ain't ask for the police to pull me over, y'all b*tch ass n*gga."

People awaited a response from T.I., and when it arrived, the rapper expressed that if his son continued down this path, he was looking for nothing but trouble. More recently, T.I. took a more light-hearted approach as he used his son's legal woes as material in a stand-up routine.

"N*gga say, 'They done got King and Tootie, man,'" T.I. said in the brief clip. "I say, 'What the f*ck did they do?' 'They say, man, they got iron, they got motherf*ckin' drank... This thang ain't lookin' good.'"

Until now, not much has been shared about why King was arrested, but the Rap icon seemed to suggest that there were a number of infractions stacked against his son. Check out T.I. cracking jokes below.