T.I. and wife Tameka "Tiny" Cottle recently celebrated their eleventh wedding anniversary with an extravagant evening – and a new Mercedes-Maybach SUV was the centerpiece. The couple hitched together in July 2010, and have weathered different marital issues and couples counseling to keep strong, much of which has been highly-publicized, whether it be through their own reality TV show or through blog headlines.

Nonetheless, the new gift from T.I. shows signs of a strong marriage, despite Tiny's motion to file for divorce from him back in 2016.

"Feeling a lil rich this week..... Happy 11th Anniversary Mrs H," T.I.'s anniversary post caption says. "Feeling rich" indeed – a 2021 Mercedes-Maybach SUV starts at around $160,000 retail price, while different customization options can easily push that price tag well over $200,000+. The long form Instagram video that T.I. shared shows a romantic path of red rose pedals eventually leading to the new car, which has split colors of silver on the top and black on the bottom.

Tiny left a thoughtful response to her anniversary gift in the comments of T.I.'s video. "He got a lil tear out of me!! I love u baby! Thank you for this amazing entry home to my New Baby! U are full of love & great surprises!! Still celebrating love #11yrs," she said in the comments.

The couple also embarked on an international journey to Amsterdam for their 11th wedding anniversary, which Tiny recently documented on her Instagram page. Check out photos from their trip below.

The married couple have been under heavy critical fire in the national spotlight in 2021 for allegedly being complicit in the sexual assault of multiple victims over the years. In March, a lawyer sought to move forward with a criminal investigation against the pair, after letters from the victims, detailing their experiences, came to light and were shared with The New York Times. More recently, speculation arose that their longstanding T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle show may have been canceled as a result of the allegations against the two.

