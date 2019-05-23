Many of Nipsey Hussle's peers have spoken out about his social impact since his death. Some of the most vocal rappers have been YG and The Game, who have made it their personal mission to keep Nip's legacy alive. T.I. also appreciates all that the Los Angeles rapper did for his community, recognizing him as a fellow Black investor during his recent visit to Capitol Hill with Charlamagne Tha God.



Paul Morigi/Getty Images

We reported overnight that Charla and Tip were involved in a meeting of the minds at Capitol Hill, discussing the topic of black communities and investments. Nipsey Hussle was one of the leaders in that, keeping his Marathon store in his Crenshaw neighbourhood and planning to open a number of affordable living units in the same area. T.I. compared his death to one of the original Avengers, saying that his loss is just as powerful as Iron Man's was to the group of superheroes.

"It was an incredible loss," said T.I. of his peer's murder. "We’re like the Avengers of investment." The comparison is strange but considering just how vital Iron Man is to the Avengers, it's seriously validating all that Nipsey did to invest in Black communities. Tip went on to offer the Nipsey/Iron Man analogy before stating the following: "Everybody knows that Nipsey was pretty much the founder of the idea to bring everyone together who, you know, may individually be able to do great things and make a significant impact on their own in their communities. But for us to come together, we can impact so, so many more communities and spread our efforts so much wider."

Do you agree with T.I.'s assessment?



Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images

[via]