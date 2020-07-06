T.I. Challenges 50 Cent For Next VERZUZ Battle

Many in the hip-hop world are celebrating 50 Cent's 45th birthday today, but fellow rap king T.I. decided to offer him a special b'day treat in the form of a formal challenge to compete in a round-for-round battle in the currently popular VERZUZ series.



Image: Prince Williams/Wireimage

T.I. made it known that he wants all the smoke with 50 via Instagram, using his platform with 12.6 million followers to send the New York rap king a three-minute-long verbal challenge from the self-proclaimed King of the South. He called on Swizz Beatz and Timbaland to get involved in setting things up, and he even followed up by contacting fellow birthday boy Kevin Hart to see if he could help get the ball rolling as well. While it's possible that 50 Cent is too busy planning his birthday shenanigans to respond or, you know, laying low after offending black woman with his recent "exotic" comment, it would be pretty fire to see these two go at it in a Dirty South vs East Coast square-up.

See T.I.'s official call-out to 50 Cent below, and let us know who you think would win this battle down in the comments: