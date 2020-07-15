The Harrises never skip a beat when it comes to celebrating each other, so it comes as no surprise that T.I. wanted to make sure that his wife Tiny felt special on her birthday. Tuesday (July 14) was Tiny's big day, and to kick things off, T.I. made sure to write a lengthy, emoji-filled caption tto a series of photos that featured the love of his life.



Paras Griffin / Stringer / Getty Images

"Sending Love & Light to my Queen on this Glorious Day of Life‼️May nothing bring u down‼️" the rapper wrote. "We share memories that can never be replaced....a bond that nothing can break... May nothing hurtful harmful or dangerous Interrupt this Lifetime Entanglement (😉just had to)." Tip also shared that the couple are celebrating Tiny's birthday on an island, and later he specified that they are visiting "CoCo beach."

"Flew all the way to CoCo beach just to eat👑Happy Gday Mrs.H.👑Let's show em how to Pop it Kid‼️Rock Solid Lock'd in type sh*t 🔐threw da key away🔒Now I just need a day to rock ya boat ⛵️ the Aaliyah way😈 #HappyBirthdayQueen." Check out T.I.'s posts below.