Anybody who has seen one episode ofT.I. & Tiny's Friends And Family Hustle understands that the titular host Tip Harris is all about family. And he's not afraid to get emotional on his IG page, especially when it comes to the women in his life. With yesterday being International Women's Day, T.I. used the opportunity to spread the love, penning a powerful dedication to his mother Violetta Morgan, wife Temeka "Tiny" Harris, sister Precious Harris (RIP), and daughters Deyjah, Leyah, and Heiress Diana.

"Happy International Women's Day," writes Tip, alongside a slideshow of pictures from the family archives. "To the women in my life. Love you & appreciate you all. I'd gladly Risk it all for you in a Blink... I would DIE &/or KILL just to ensure no hurt harm or danger comes your way‼️Thanks for making My Life All it is Today."

It's a welcome gesture from a man who initially came up as the arguable inventor of "Trap Music" as we know it. Clearly, the man understands where his priorities are these days, and it would be great to see this gesture set a wider example. While International Women's Day has technically come to an end, the sentiment endures. Rest in peace Precious Harris, and much respect to T.I. for holding it down with a classy move.