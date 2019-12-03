T.I.'s name has been in everyone's mouth as of late for the major controversy surrounding him and his daughter, Deyjah's visits to the gynecologist. The rapper addressed the whole thing up on Red Table Talk with Jada Pinkett Smith, and seemed to be moving on from the whole debacle, but now he's become involved in some beef with Wack 100 over Nipsey Hussle. After Wack explained why he didn't believe the late Nipsey was a legend, T.I., along with Meek Mill, took it upon himself to defend Nipsey's legacy. T.I. posted a photo on Instagram of the actual dictionary definition of a "legend," stressing Nipsey's impact above all else in the caption.

Wack responded to T.I. disagreement with him, comparing him to notorious snitch, Tekashi 6ix9ine. Instead of taking it personally, T.I. responded indirectly by posting a cartoon on Instagram that depicts the hypocrisy of online hate versus face-to-face adoration. In the illustration, a hater figure can be seen typing on his phone, the screen showing him tagging "@famousman" on Twitter and tweeting "shut up your music sucks. Tasteless idiot." The next frame shows the same guy fawning over the presumed "famous man" he was hating on over social media, begging the star to sign his hoodie and claiming to be his biggest fan. The cartoon is titled "People on Twitter VS people in real life" and while the surface level message is obvious—people love to switch up on famous people they claim to hate when they meet in real life—T.I. seems to be inferring that Wack 100 is only able to talk sh*t behind a screen and would never say any of this to his face.