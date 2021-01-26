California is the latest state to ease Stay At Home COVID-19 mandates as the announcement was made earlier today (January 25), but if you've been in Atlanta, life has been back to the new normal for some time. Parties have been had, clubs have been open, and people are enjoying being out and about during the pandemic. There have been calls for restrictions to be reinstated due to rising numbers of COVID cases, but as citizens become antsy for things to return to some semblance of normality, it's been difficult for officials to keep people home for another year.



Angela Weiss / Stringer / Getty Images

In Atlanta, councilwoman Felicia Moore reportedly introduced an ordinance to place restrictions on recording studios—not so much because of the pandemic, but because there have been alleged repeated noise complaints. The ordinance was rejected, but T.I. surfaced on Instagram to tell Moore why studios are hubs for change.

"Our Culture Runs This Town Ma'amâ¼ï¸ These studios (& the creatives that work in em) have laid foundation & paved ways to create opportunities for this city like nothing else could," wrote the rapper. "Yeah we might get loud, no we not perfect, but we've contributed to this city's culture & economic growth, consistently...for decades!!! Our contributions to the communities here in this city have gone overlooked far too long."

Tip added that prior to the film industry moving into the ATL, artists and rappers have been "making a difference in this city." He also said that "within the culture there's a host of producers,engineers, art directors, event planners, club & studio designers,radio personalities, A&Rs, DJ's , dancers, promoters, & club owners who've put ALL OUR HEART & SOUL into making this city what it is TODAYâ¼ï¸ Put some respect on that please & thanks." He ended his rant with the hashtag, "Bye Felicia."

His response gained mixed reactions as many co-signed his remarks while others wanted to know how the complaints from citizens and other businesses should be handled, not dismissed. Check out T.I.'s post below.