Kanye West continues to be the center of conversation as the rapper has taken over airwaves over the last few weeks. Jesus Is King is the latest hit record for the religious rapper, but it's not the album that has made Ye a tantalizing topic; his comments about black culture, slavery, and Trump continue to divide. With every Kanye soundbite, Cancel Culture attempts to throw the rapper-producer to the wolves, but even those who disagree with him, like Grand Hustle CEO T.I., think that people are doing too much.



Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

"I mean, to be honest with you, I just feel like if...I think it's fake," T.I. said while on The Tamron Hall Show. "All this Cancel Culture, I think it's fake." He added, "I think like Jay Z said, 'First they hate you, then they love you, then they hate you again,' you know what I mean?" T.I. went on to use Kanye as an example. "Now, I don't agree with his views. There's a lot of things that he says, a lot of positions and perspectives he speaks for that I have no agreeance with but that's not gon' take away from he fact that he's a phenomenal artist and he makes great music."

He added, "You'll cancel him, but at the same time, someone like Gucci does blackface, you're cool with that. So, you'll keep wearing Gucci but you gon' cancel Kanye." Tamron asked the rapper if he believes it's hypocritical to which he responds, "I just think it's convenient." Watch below.