T.I. doesn't think the world is paying enough attention to the death of Elijah (Nicky) Weatherspoon, an 18-year-old Black and Puerto Rican man who was found drowned following a boating trip with seven of his white friends. His body was found June 28th, 2020 and all of his friends' stories have been conflicting.

One of his friends has said that he fell off the boat and hit his head on a rock. Another said that he fell off the boat before someone tried to find him but couldn't. Another said that he jumped off the boat himself and refused to get back in. With so much uncertainty regarding the death of Elijah Weatherspoon, Tip is looking for answers, bringing awareness to the case on Instagram.

"Researching back story... tap in if you know something," wrote the Atlanta trap legend on social media, doing his due diligence and looking into the situation further.

Hopefully, with T.I. and other celebrities backing the cause, we can finally get justice for Elijah.



This story remarkably resembles that of Tamla Horsford, the woman who attended an adult sleep-over with her friends, who were all white, and ended up dead. Her family is renewing interest in the case by presenting new evidence that points to her potentially being murdered.