T.I.'s son King found himself in some trouble with the law the other day. Footage hit the web the other day of King revealing that he was arrested before his mugshot surfaced online. Though he didn't reveal why he was detained by police, he said that he was actually on his way to vacation when he was pulled over.

"I’m sorry that a muthafucka caught me while I was on my way to vacation. I’m sorry, I thought I was doing what a young n***a was supposed to do. I ain’t wanna be in there," he said in the aftermath of the situation. “Everybody that’s saying n***a trying to be gangsta. I ain’t ask for the police to pull me over, y’all bitch ass n***as."

For the most part, T.I. and Tiny remained quiet about the situation until today. Tip hit the 'Gram where he addressed his son's arrest on Live.



Prince Williams/WireImage/Getty Images

"If he gotdamn keep that shit up, he's going to prison. Ain't no way around it, ain't nothing I'mma be able to do about it," he said. "'Cause I know that energy. I was that energy. I know exactly how it's going to turn out," he continued before he was interrupted by a selfie-seeking fan.

"So, I already had that conversation with him, man," he continued. "King's a good kid chasing after the wrong shit and you know, I trust God to deal with it in the way He sees fit."

He said that he did his best to raise his child correctly from a young age. However, his recent actions are something that he will have to deal with on his own.

"So now, he gon' have to go through it. He gon' have to go through and get through it," he added.

Check the full clip below.