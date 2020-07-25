"Hymengate" continues to haunt T.I. Last year, we all witnessed as T.I. and his daughter Deyjah Harris made headlines following his comments on a podcast. T.I. stated that he would ask his then-17-year-old daughter's physician to administer hymen checks to make sure she was still a virgin. The backlash was heavy, and soon, T.I. was accused of everything from sexism to misogyny. However, T.I. denied the accusations and even addressed the controversy on his reality show T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle.



On the show, viewers watched as Deyjah tearfully spoke about the embarrassment she felt, and during his recent interview with The Breakfast Club, T.I. was asked about how he mended ways with his daughter. He said he addressed the situation straightforwardly and believes that this situation will help other parents, specifically fathers, in the future.

T.I. also stated that he apologized to Deyjah and explained to her that he didn't intend on hurting her feelings. "All the other people who jumped to conclusions and got into some weird freaky sh*t, man, f*ck y'all, 'cause that ain't never been Tip," the rapper told The Breakfast Club. "Tip ain't never rocked like that. Those people who assumed, 'Oh, he's in the exam room with her.' I never said that. Those people who assumed, 'Her mother had no involvement and no knowledge that this was going on.' I never said that. Those people who assumed, 'He made her do it against her will.' I never said that."

He later added, "I was apologetic to her, but at the same time, it was still f*ck you to them."