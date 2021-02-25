The allegations recently made against T.I. and his wife Tiny are serious, and the couple isn't taking them lightly. However, they've remained adamant that they never were involved in forcing anyone to do anything non-consensual, and while they were ridiculed in the headlines and on social media apps, we recently reported that there aren't any lawsuits against or investigations into the famed Hip Hop couple. Their reality series, T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle, has been placed on pause for the time being, and once again T.I. has come forward with a message about facts and fiction.



He recently caught up with The Shade Room for a virtual interview where he was asked how he manages his presence in the media, whether it be good or bad. "Focus on my truth and my purpose," said T.I. "You know what I'm sayin'? Can't nobody tell me about me. You dig what I'm sayin'? Your opinion of me will never overrule my opinion of myself. Your fantasy of me will never overrule my fact of myself. The facts that I know about me, about my life. That's what I'm gon'—I'll never—the tail shall never wag the dog, ya dig."

"I think that, you know, one thing social media has shown us, and society at large, is one, that anytime a Black man is in a position of power and he uses his platform to speak on behalf of the community and to help people who need the most help...that's gon' be objected to, challenged, ridiculed," T.I. continued.

"I mean, from Malcolm X to John Africa to anybody. To Fred Hampton, it's gon' always be challenged as long as you tryin' to be a voice for the voiceless. You just gotta believe enough in your purpose. Stand up, and go on through it. But other people's fantasies and fiction of me will never overrule the facts I know of myself." Do you agree with him?

Check out his clip below.