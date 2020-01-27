The shocking and tragic death of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, who is considered by many to be the greatest player of all time, has forced all of us to reconsider how we interact with our family members. Death, even that of somebody that we did not know personally, always gets us thinking about how finite our lives truly are. Anything can happen to anybody at any given moment. Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant are no longer with us and we're sending all of our love and strength to Vanessa Bryant and her family at this time. Following his initial tribute post to the iconic hooper, Atlanta icon T.I. shared touching messages for his loved ones, singling out his wife Tiny Harris before penning heartfelt messages for his kids.

"I love you girls more than my vocabulary will allow me to express," wrote Tip on social media, tagging Zonnique Pullins and Deyjah Harris. The rapper has had complicated histories with both of his girls, especially recently with hymen-gate, which had Deyjah humiliated in national headlines. "You have grown so much right before my very eyes & blossomed into strong, brilliantly opinionated, independent young women. I'm so proud of you both and I love you to no end, more than you'll ever know. Please forgive me for any and all imperfections that cause misunderstandings between us..."

In a follow-up message, T.I. showed love to his sons. Clearly, he took this devastating moment as a wake-up call that he should be spending each moment of his life caring for his family because, at the end of the day, anything can happen.