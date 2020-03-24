In October 2019, Netflix introduced its original series Rhythm + Flow, a hip-hop reality-based competition determined to break the next rap star. Boasting a stacked judging panel of T.I, Cardi B, and Chance The Rapper, the series was given instant credibility, no doubt bolstered by guest appearances from Anderson .Paak, Snoop Dogg, Killer Mike, Big Boi, Royce Da 5'9", Lupe Fiasco, Quavo, Jadakiss, Fat Joe, and many more.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Before long, the series was a breakout hit, bringing new demographics into the ever-expanding world of hip-hop. In the end, D Smoke took down the title, a victory that appears more than warranted given the quality of his post-show output. All things considered, Rhythm + Flow served its purpose in that regard, while remaining entertaining to a widespread mainstream audience. It's no wonder that the streaming giant has officially confirmed season 2, as announced by Tip Harris this afternoon.

Excited to announce that @rhythmflow will back for Season 2!!!" writes T.I, via Twitter. "Things aren’t easy right now, so let’s show the world some love. Flex your talent by dropping your audition below and make sure you go to http://RhythmAndFlow.com to officially submit - we want to see you on S2!!!" Though this tweet confirms T.I's return, we're still waiting on word from Cardi and Chance, who have yet to acknowledge the announcement.

It's as of yet unclear as to when production will begin, but don't expect to see this one for a while. Still, there's comfort in knowing the wheels have once again been set in motion. Keep an eye out for more developments on Rhythm + Flow season 2 as they develop. Will you be tuning in?