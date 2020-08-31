T.I. has been around for nearly two decades, having firmly established himself as a legend in the game -- one who has collaborated with damn near every artist that comes to mind. A founding father of Trap Music as we know it, Tip Harris has deftly carried on the tradition for Southern lyricism, his swagger never coming at the cost of his bars. And while he's generally appreciated for a variety of qualities across the board, more praise ought to be given to his versatility. More specifically, his ability to find chemistry with his collaborator no matter how much the styles may differ.

Prince Williams/Getty Images

Case in point, T.I. has amassed a healthy number of bangers with Young Thug, including "Can't Tell," "Bout The Money," and "The Weekend," their last collaboration from The Dime Trap. At least, until now. As seen on Instagram, Tip and Thugger have been hard at work in the studio, cooking up some new music for an unknown project. On that note, T.I made sure to offer up a cryptic, albeit promising, message in his caption.

"Oh Nvm us...just a couple Kings plottin global domination," he writes, alongside a few behind-the-scenes pictures. "Boyyyyy when I tell you me & slime got some shit comin.... ya besst believe it JACK‼️" Given that his hashtags point to "Instant Classic" and "Another One," it's likely that we're looking at a new single -- though for whose project, we'll have to wait and see. Either way, have T.I and Young Thug build a deep enough repertoire to hold your attention?