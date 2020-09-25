T.I. & Young Thug Get Therapeutic In "Ring" Visuals

T.I. and Young Thug try to understand one another in the flashy and stylish new video for "Ring."

It's been a busy day for T.I. For one, the rapper celebrated his fortieth birthday, a milestone occasion that deserves some appreciation. Second, he came through and announced his eleventh studio album The Libra, a project that also serves as an acronym for The Legend Is Back Running Atlanta. And third, he also came through with some cinematic visuals for "Ring," his new single featuring longtime collaborator Young Thug.

Off the bat, both parties are given space to flex some acting chops, with Tip playing the role of Young Thug's psychologist. "You've made an enormous breakthrough in realizing the hostilities you've harbored from your past activities, how they are affecting your present-day energy," says T.I, to a disinterested looking Thugger. "Not at all," counters Thug. "I actually adore it, I love it, and I honestly don't feel that way a tiny bit." For brevity's sake, they agree to disagree, kicking off a clip that's as flashy and stylish as you might expect given the names involved.

Check out the "Ring" video (as well as a bonus preview of another upcoming album joint) now, and sound off -- are you excited for another album from Tip?