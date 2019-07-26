Ice Cube established himself as a rapper before jumping into the acting thing. Although he still performs and acts, his main focus these days in his BIG3 basketball league. Now, with rappers and artists hosting their own festival these days, Ice Cube is bringing both music and basketball together for the inaugural BIG3 Ballout event. The event is set to take place on August 17th in Dallas, TX at the American Airlines Center.

On the basketball front of things, the BIG3 Ballout will squeeze all six weekly games into one day that fans can access with one ticket. Fans will also be able to meet some of the players after the game. The festival will be announcing additional events closer to the date of the event. The festival will bring together both basketball and entertainment with T.I. and Yella Beezy announced as performers for the evening.

"We were already ecstatic to bring "BIG3 Ballout" to Dallas, but adding musical stars T.I. and Yella Beezy to this star-studded event has taken our excitement to another stratosphere," BIG3 co-founder Jeff Kwatinetz said. "Fans in Dallas will be able to see world-class competitors and artists with just one ticket in a truly unique atmosphere."

It's already looking like it'll be an exciting event. For more information on the BIG3 Ballout event, check out their website.