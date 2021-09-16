It looks as if Sabrina Peterson will have her day in court. The ongoing legal battle involving T.I. and his wife Tameka "Tiny" Harris reportedly received an update recently after a judge made a decision about the couple's request. They have been going back and forth with their friend-turned-foe Peterson after their online spat spiraled into a court case.

Peterson accused T.I. of pulling a gun on her and later, she was a catalyst for the dozens of people coming forward with accusations of sexual assault against the couple.

T.I. and Tiny have repeatedly denied the allegations and are ready to defend their reputations to the fullest in court, and due to the controversy, Peterson fired off a defamation lawsuit for alleged harmful comments the couple made about her. Wednesday (September 15), OnSite exclusively reported that Peterson scored a small victory when a judge denied the T.I. and Tiny's request to have the lawsuit dismissed.

Tyrone Blackburn, the attorney to Sabrina Peterson, reportedly issued a statement to the outlet regarding this update.

“The case goes on — T.I., Tiny, as well as Shekinah’s anti-SLAPP motion failed and Sabrina is entitled to get justice for the defamation that was visited upon her by the Harrises and Ms. Anderson," he reportedly said. “The next move is on the Harrises to answer the four counts that judge allows."

“The hard part for them is that everything is so public and the fact that Shekinah said she was told to do this by Tameka — all these [things] are detrimental to their case.”