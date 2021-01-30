The situation involving T.I., his wife Tiny, their friend Shekinah, and their accuser Sabrina Peterson is unraveling in real-time and it's difficult to keep up. By now, you may have seen Sabrina not only accuse her former friend T.I. of putting a gun to her head, but she also allegedly has spoken with over a dozen women who have made scathing allegations against the Hip Hop couple. From sex trafficking minors to forcible drug use to assault, Sabrina has surfaced with screenshots and stories from alleged victims.



Paras Griffin / Contributor / Getty Images

T.I. and Tiny released a statement vehemently denying the allegations and stating that they are all false, but that hasn't stopped Sabrina's mission. She and Tiny have been sending subliminal shots to one another, and Shekinah came forward to help, but only ended up muddling the waters. Shekinah told the world that Sabrina previously had a sexual relationship with T.I. and Tiny, and even went as far as to say Peterson recruited women for the couple.

After Shekinah's video went viral, she returned with an explanation where she now says she heard about Sabrina from someone else and claims she has no idea what Peterson's relationship was with T.I. and Tiny.

"Willy used to say to me, she this person, she that person," said Shekinah in a new video. "Yesterday when I said what I said on the Live, okay, I was speaking out of hurt. I was just saying what she was saying about somebody else. I was just only saying that back to her. That had nothing to do with none of the rest of the women."

"I feel like she's psychotic," Shekinah added. "That's my opinion, 'cause I would never go and attack nobody." Soon, she began crying. "What y'all not gon' do is pull me in something that I ain't got nothing to do with. I don't know Sabrina and Tiny and they friendship because they wasn't friends when I came around. I cannot say that Sabrina recruited nobody for them because I don't know. I know that 'cause Willy said that. I'm crying 'cause it's hurtful, friend."

Swipe below to hear Shekinah's explanation in full below.