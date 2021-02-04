Lisa Bloom is well-known to be one of the most powerful go-to attorneys for survivors of sexual assault, representing one of Usher's accusers, a couple of Trey Songz's accusers, Teairra Mari, and others in the past. She often gets the job done, and she's about to take over a case from one of the women that are accusing Clifford "T.I." Harris and Tameka "Tiny" Harris of sexual abuse, drugging, and more.



T.I. and his wife Tiny have been at the center of a scandal, following claims made by their former friend Sabrina Peterson. Peterson's own claims steamrolled a slew of allegations against the husband and wife duo, with over nineteen women coming forward to accuse T.I. and Tiny of sexual abuse. T.I. has adamantly denied the accusations, but it looks like they may be forced to go to court. Lisa Bloom has confirmed that she has signed on to represent one of their accusers.



"Good Lord. So many accusers," initially reacted Lisa Bloom when she saw some of the messages that accuse Tip and Tiny of rape, coercion, and drugging. Several days after, she re-shared the post and added, "And now I represent one of them."

There have not been many updates pertaining to the allegations against the Harris family, but it looks like we'll be hearing more in the future.

We'll keep you posted on any news pertaining to this situation.