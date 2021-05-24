One of hip hop’s most well-known couples has been under fire since January when allegations of years of sexual abuse and forced drug use emerged. We’ve kept you up to date with the newest updates from accusers and defenders of the couple.

Rumors began to manifest into real-life consequences more women and men began to come forward, reaching over a dozen supposed victims. As the claims began to hold more weight, the couple’s show, T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle, was suspended in February.

T.I. and Tiny have denied that there is any truth to the accusations and are continuing to keep a cool exterior. Despite the LAPD launching an official investigation into the validity of the accusers’ stories last week, T.I and Tiny seem to be unbothered by the very serious accusations.

Aaron J. Thornton/FilmMagic/Getty Images

On Sunday, T.I. shared a selfie video Tiny took and shared on her own page, with the caption “Date night vibes. S/O @suetsai for the hoodies...DOPE!! Idk who needs to hear this but. #WhatItsComeTo ..Link in bio” encouraging fans to listen to his new song directly addressing the allegations and maintaining his and his wife's innocence.

In the video, the couple posed in matching hoodies that read "The World Is Yours" while sharing a meal at a seaside restaurant in Malibu. The sound was replaced with a clip from the song, hinting that while the couple is enjoying their life, the lyrics directly capture how they are feeling about the situation.

Stay tuned for the latest developments.

[[hhembed{"instagram":"CPMAiLEBn_L"}]