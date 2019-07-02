T.I. & Tiny: Friends And Family Hustle Finale Pt 2: Tiny Returns To The Stage

Let's get right into it. Here's what went down in the season finale of T.I. & Tiny: Friends And Family Hustle. Read last week's recap here, and part one of the finale right here.

Warning: Spoilers ahead.

Practice Makes Perfect

The time for Tiny to make her solo debut is drawing closer and closer, and the pressure is definitely on. After ditching the Ryder persona for her first show, Tiny is doubling down in the dance studio with a choreographer to make sure that she has what it takes to step out on her own. "I'm a mix of emotions for this show," says Tiny. "It's my first solo, unplugged show, it's right around the corner...if the show doesn't go over well, I'm just gonna make a fool out of myself in front of my friends and family."

Having never been on the stage by herself without the Xscape girls to perform with, Tiny's nerves threaten to take control of the show and stop her from realizing her dream of becoming a successful solo artist. "Goin' solo means get your shit together, get it tighter, and work harder," says a defiant Tiny, committed to overcoming her fears and rocking the stage by herself.

The Talk

Always the supportive husband, Tommi leaves Houston and jets back to Atlanta in order to support LeToya for her upcoming show as the opening act in Tiny's solo debut. After catching up with each other, LeToya drops the surrogacy bombshell on Tommi and he is unsurprisingly, overwhelmingly supportive. "Of course I would want you to continue having our children naturally, but seeing you laid up in the ER with IVs all in your arms...man, I don't want to see my wife in that situation again," says Tommi. "I'm not saying that we gotta do it for sure, but it's worth the conversation."

Pondering next steps, the two decide to meet up with a few potential surrogates to see if they're actually comfortable with the process of letting another woman carry and deliver their baby.

The New And Improved Lake House

After nine long, hard months of waiting, Tip's newly renovated lake house is ready and waiting for visitors. Bursting at the seam with over-the-top customizations, Tip and Tiny's new pad is truly a testament to their success as recording artists; there's no doubt that these renovations entered the high six-figures territory. Entering the new-and-improved Harris estate with her mouth agape in surprise, Tiny is completely overwhelmed by the change and can barely squeak out how much she "loves" it.

As there's no denying that Tip began the renovation process when he and Tiny were headed for divorce, the fact that he stepped up to the plate and designed the new additions with his wife in mind shows just how far they've come as a couple. "It feels like our house and I'm actually excited to move in now," says Tiny.

Gloves Up

Wanting to be in the best shape possible for her show, Tiny looks to fitness fanatic Toya and workout buddies LeToya and Monica to get her ready ASAP. Before getting in the ring, LeToya lets the girls know about her potential surrogacy plans and the ladies discuss the topic of more children. Recently pushed to the limit by Nae moving back in, Toya jokes that "girls are fun and cute but at a certain age they make you wanna box them up."

Thankfully, Toya won't have to pull up on Nae anytime soon because she drops the happy news that her daughter found a house that she loves and put an offer on it--but judging by her punches, she still has some steam to let off.

Interview Time

While LeToya is a bundle of nerves as she readies herself to interview potential surrogates, Tommi is calm, cool and collected as he bounds down the stairs sporting an all-white suit with no undershirt. "Interview jacket" or not, according to LeToya, her man is out here lookin' like a paper towel. While he protests at first, he eventually makes the right choice by changing his outfit.

After the two sit down and interview the potential surrogates, the reality of what it would take to grow their family hits the couple hard as they both agree to pump the brakes. While they definitely both still want more children, they're not sure yet which path to take. "I felt kind of comfortable leaving the consultation, but the crazy thing is...I don't know if I'm ready yet," says LeToya. "This is a huge step that we're getting ready to make...I don't want to have any regrets. I still haven't given up on actually carrying our next child.