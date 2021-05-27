The friendship between T.I., Tiny, and Sabrina Peterson was once a close bond, but we all watched in real-time as their relationship dissolved. Months ago, Peterson appeared online with scathing accusations against the Hip Hop couple, alleging the T.I. pulled a gun on her, and later, Peterson began gathering stories from women who allegedly had sexual encounters with both T.I. and Tiny. Soon, Peterson was spearheading a movement that resulted in a reported two dozen women making allegations of drugging, rape, sexual assault, and sexual misconduct.

T.I. and Tiny have made repeated statements denying the allegations against them, however, there is reportedly an investigation into the accusations in Los Angeles. Peterson, who also has a lawsuit against her former friends, shared a video to social media where she stated she would drop her suit on a few conditions.



Kevin Winter / Staff / Getty Images

"Tell the truth about me, tell the truth about what you did to me, and apologize. I'm gone," said Peterson. "I don't want one dime. And here's the other stipulation: Do it within seven days... Do this, what I'm saying right now, within seven days. Within seven days, tell the truth and apologize," she repeated.

"I'm gone. Sabrina, she done with. I don't want a dime from you, but if I gotta keep drawing this out, I gotta keep stepping away from my motherf**ckin' brand, I gotta keep stepping away from my weed and my weed jars, I gotta keep steppin' away from my packaging, I gotta keep steppin' away from my fundraising."

"Seven days. Apologize and tell the f*ckin' truth." The Harrises haven't publicly responded to Peterson's power move. Check out the video below.