It seems that polygraph tests have been hot topics lately. Raz B has repeatedly asked his former B2K manager Chris Stokes to sit down for a polygraph test following years of the singer's accusations, and now it's Glam University's Sabrina Peterson who wants T.I. and Tiny to tell the truth. We've all bore witness to the bubbling scandal as the former friends have been at odds over the last few days. Sabrina not only accused T.I. of putting a gun to her head, but she's allegedly spoken with over one dozen women who have alleged abuse at the hands of the couple.

T.I. and Tiny have adamantly denied any and all accusations of misconduct, trafficking, and abuse, but that hasn't stopped Sabrina Peterson in her quest. The music couple recently issued a joint statement categorically denying the claims, and later, T.I. shared a video where he once again rejected the accusations against him. Sabrina decided to issue yet another response, but this time, it came in the form of sharing photos of herself allegedly receiving a lie detector test.

Peterson shared that the test set her back $650, and following the examination, she posted the results. It reportedly showed that there were no signs of deception, and to further prove that she truly went to the examination with a professional, Peterson posted video clips. Check it out below.